In The Only Good Indians, Stephen Graham Jones maintains a steady buzz of tension through his ability to pair classic horror with the strange—and at times uncomfortable—matching of identity and tradition. Four Native American friends, all of whom are Blackfeet, embark on a hunting trip on land that is reserved for tribe elders, narrowing their focus to a herd of elk. After an interrupted pursuit, the four are left to throw away the meat, propelling a disturbing narrative in which moments of gore are offset by thoughtful social commentary.