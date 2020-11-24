Together, The Baltimore Waltz, Indecent and Hot 'N' Throbbing offer a portrait of an artist whose boldness mesmerizes, even when it results in a miss. If Throbbing were an explosive device, it would be an IED—an assemblage of disparate parts that strikes with propulsive force. The blast may be messy, but there's something irresistible about stumbling through its wake, trying to make sense of what you've just seen.