I started running competitively when I was 12 in Sydney, Australia, which is where I grew up. I ran at state level, and then I ran in the 2000 Sydney Olympic trials and I missed the team by just three-tenths of a second, and so that was sort of my running world colliding with my theater life. I got on a plane and I flew to Vietnam and thought, "Do I want running to be my life?" and realized that I enjoyed it, but I didn't love the competition and didn't want to go any further. That's kind of when I dove more fully into theater.