Stanley Kubrick's final film is also one of his very best: a twisted erotic mystery about a doctor (Tom Cruise) whose life comes crashing down when his wife (Nicole Kidman) admits to her dissatisfaction with him. Her blunt confession sends him spiraling down Christmas-lit New York streets, where he stumbles into a jazz club, a costume shop and, oh yeah, a secret orgy society. Amazon Prime, Google Play, Hulu, iTunes, Vudu, YouTube.