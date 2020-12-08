While local rep theaters are out of commission, we'll be putting together weekly watchlists of films readily available to stream. Winter is coming in hot (cold?), so here are five frosty flicks that revel in the crisp chill of fresh snow and the cozy warmth of the perfect cashmere scarf.
Little Women (2019)
Greta Gerwig's fresh retelling of Louisa May Alcott's seminal novel follows the March sisters (Saoirse Ronan, Eliza Scanlen, Emma Watson and Florence Pugh) as they come of age in 19th century Massachusetts. At once a snow-frosted tearjerker, a comforting period drama, and a heartfelt ode to young women who dare to make art. Amazon Prime, Google Play, Hulu, Sling TV, Starz, Vudu, YouTube.
Winter Light (1963)
If you liked the Ethan Hawke's excellent 2017 drama First Reformed, check out the movie it drew massive inspiration from: Swedish auteur Ingmar Bergman's 81-minute parable about a pastor suffering from health problems and an existential crisis spurred by his failure to help a suicidal fisherman (Max von Sydow). Criterion Channel, Google Play, Vudu, YouTube.
Private Life (2018)
When a middle-aged New York couple (Kathryn Hahn and Paul Giamatti) struggle with fertility issues, they ask their 25-year-old niece (Kayli Carter) to donate her eggs. Because she majored in journalism and cinema studies, she's strapped for cash and happily agrees. Tamara Jenkins wrote and directed this charming, down-to-earth dramedy. Netflix.
Eyes Wide Shut (1999)
Stanley Kubrick's final film is also one of his very best: a twisted erotic mystery about a doctor (Tom Cruise) whose life comes crashing down when his wife (Nicole Kidman) admits to her dissatisfaction with him. Her blunt confession sends him spiraling down Christmas-lit New York streets, where he stumbles into a jazz club, a costume shop and, oh yeah, a secret orgy society. Amazon Prime, Google Play, Hulu, iTunes, Vudu, YouTube.
The Hateful Eight (2015)
In this stormy Western mystery from Quentin Tarantino, a group of eight ruthless strangers, all with something to hide, become trapped in an isolated lodge by an unrelenting blizzard. Netflix also released an extended version last year, splitting the 210-minute epic into four episodes. Amazon Prime, iTunes, Netflix, Vudu, YouTube.
