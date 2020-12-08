It's a miracle that one play can include both an uproarious gag about a wig and a wrenching scene where Marie-Therese tells Nabo, "You were shipped in a box and I [in] a carriage." That line isn't meant to suggest that their struggles are equal—Nabo has endured suffering that his queen can't comprehend. It's there to remind us of the beauty of two outcasts finding solace with one another, even if their bliss will be trampled beneath the arc of history.