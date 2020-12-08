Definitely. He seems like a pretty transparent person in terms of how honest his answers are, but he has a really good bullshit detector. I think anytime someone is trying to paint him as a certain type of character, he has this knee-jerk reaction against it. You see that in his characters too. In an '80s high school movie, you'd see, "Oh that's the nerd character, that's the jock." Dazed was the first time I remember seeing "Oh, the nerds are also the smart political kids, and the jocks are also the stoners." Linklater himself is very against anyone painting him as a saint or this Zen guy.