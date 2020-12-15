**** Danish mainstay Thomas Vinterberg's new drama deserves an instant place in the canon of booze cinema, though it barely touches on addiction as audiences know it through films like The Lost Weekend or Leaving Las Vegas. Reunited with his razor-cheeked muse from 2012's The Hunt—Mads Mikkelsen—Vinterberg chronicles the quasi-scientific shenanigans of four middle-aged teachers trying to enliven their drab days with a slightly heightened blood alcohol level. They figure, don't most people love easier, converse smoother and dream bigger with a little buzz? Of course, the experiment is not a lasting success (this isn't some bizarre Carlsberg propaganda). But the way Vinterberg cautions against a chemical antidote to midlife ennui is as incisive as it is forgiving. Like alcohol, nostalgia can linger in the bloodstream, too. Surrounded by teenagers, the four teachers are steeped in an environment where binge-drinking is synonymous with fond memories. Mikkelsen's splendid transformations from sober Scandinavian granite to drunken Silly Putty (look out for 2020's best dance scene) illuminates the weight of alcohol more as symbol than chemical. Another Round cares little for the horror of helplessly draining the next drink. It's after that deeper, more elusive fear being lubricated: What if you've already tasted the best life has to offer? NR. CHANCE SOLEM-PFEIFER. On Demand.