It's a classically trained theater group from New York and Chicago, where I worked professionally a long time ago, and the performances were so funny. One of the actors is chosen to be the night's designated drinking artist and given five shots of alcohol. An audience member usually takes one as well to confirm the presence of alcohol. Then, they all move forward performing one of Shakespeare's plays, and it's a hoot because some of the other actors try to keep the train running while others just try to mess with the drunk. I wanted a show like that but our own thing—not too crazy, not Shakespeare, something that people would really dig in to have fun with—and the idea of A Drunk Christmas Carol was born. I adapted the original story to incorporate masks and social distancing. There's a dash of game show involved.