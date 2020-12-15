While local rep theaters are out of commission, we'll be putting together weekly watchlists of films readily available to stream. It's the most wonderful time of the year: Dec. 18, birthday of both Brad Pitt and Steven Spielberg! To celebrate the holy creation of these populist cinema titans (who have somehow never worked together?), we've selected some obvious and some not-so-obvious highlights from their storied repertoires.
Moneyball (2011)
In this sports biopic, Pitt plays Oakland Athletics general manager Billy Beane, the man who assembled a baseball team using sabermetrics to assess player value. Critically acclaimed and a box office success, Moneyball earned Pitt his third Oscar nomination—probably because of the scene where he eats a whole Twinkie in just two bites. Amazon Prime, CBS, Google Play, iTunes, Netflix, Vudu, YouTube.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-4QPVo0UIzc
Catch Me if You Can (2002)
Tom Hanks and Leonardo DiCaprio headline Spielberg's megahit crime-dramedy-biopic centering on a young, prodigious con artist (DiCaprio) who makes millions by posing as high-ranking career men and forging payroll checks, but not without catching the attention of an FBI agent (Hanks). Also, the multiple Christmas-set scenes technically make it a holiday movie! Amazon Prime, Google Play, Hulu, iTunes, Pluto TV, Vudu, YouTube.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=71rDQ7z4eFg
Inglourious Basterds (2009)
Once upon a time in Nazi-occupied France, a ragtag team of Jewish American commando soldiers—led by the roguishly charismatic Lt. Aldo Raine (Pitt)—vow bloody vengeance upon the Third Reich. Amazon Prime, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, YouTube.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KnrRy6kSFF0
The Adventures of Tintin (2011)
Spielberg's impressive CGI adaptation of the classic Belgian Tintin comics follows our titular hero (Jamie Bell) and his dog Snowy as they embark on a high-stakes, globe-trotting treasure hunt, aided by a salty sea captain (Andy Serkis) and hindered by a dastardly villain (Daniel Craig). Amazon Prime, CBS, Crackle, Google Play, iTunes, Pluto TV, Roku Channel, Vudu, YouTube.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xz3j8gKRUTg
Meet Joe Black (1998)
It's important for us to humble our beloved A-list movie stars. This middling romantic drama about Death taking over the body of a newly deceased hot guy (Pitt) in order to experience life among the living certainly does that. Over the course of three hours, we're treated to scenes of Pitt discovering the joys of peanut butter, the woes of getting hit by a car, and the humiliation of speaking with a bad patois accent. Amazon Prime, Google Play, iTunes, Peacock, Vudu, YouTube.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_zIOjl93WrU
Comments