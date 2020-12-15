It's important for us to humble our beloved A-list movie stars. This middling romantic drama about Death taking over the body of a newly deceased hot guy (Pitt) in order to experience life among the living certainly does that. Over the course of three hours, we're treated to scenes of Pitt discovering the joys of peanut butter, the woes of getting hit by a car, and the humiliation of speaking with a bad patois accent. Amazon Prime, Google Play, iTunes, Peacock, Vudu, YouTube.