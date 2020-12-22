After an insurance clerk (Jack Lemmon) with ambitions to climb the corporate ladder offers his apartment for married higher-ups to have their trysts in, he discovers the company's elevator girl (Shirley MacLaine) he's been falling for happens to be his boss's mistress. We often forget this classic is in fact a holiday movie: A pivotal scene takes place at an office Christmas party! Amazon Prime, Google Play, Hulu, iTunes, Sling TV, Vudu, YouTube.