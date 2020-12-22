When a given year's best Oregon movie is also its best writ large…well, a much-deserved *chef's kiss* to the pair of pre-Oregon Territory bakers (John Magaro and Orion Lee) grounding this parable of frontier capitalism. Portlander Kelly Reichardt is arguably the best filmmaker still searching for America in its under-examined past, and in First Cow, she's crafted a Western that's watchable yet patient, touching yet unsparing, and poetic yet plain. In other words, the Meek's Cutoff director has done what she always does. Only better than ever. Amazon Prime, fuboTV, Google Play, Hulu, Showtime, Sling TV, Vudu, YouTube.