Director Patrick Walsh pumped blood into the veins of a dusty classic with this vigorous new version of Sophocles' tragedy, which was filmed at the Bybee Lakes Hope Center (formerly the never-used Wapato Jail). While the production has been sent to assisted living facilities, prisons, rural schools and shelters, copyright issues have prevented it from being screened for the general public. Hopefully, a day will come when audiences everywhere can experience the blistering power of the clash between Paul Susi's bellowing Kreon and Ashley Mellinger's unyielding Antigone.