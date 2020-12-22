**** In the mid-2010s, the Pacific Northwest became a playground for director Mahalia Cohen and musicians Jaime Leopold and Jennifer Smieja, who traveled everywhere from Portland to the Painted Hills to make this exquisite emotional odyssey. Leopold—a veteran of the jazz and rock band Dan Hicks and the Hot Licks—plays Jack Willits, a guitarist whose crumbling career reignites when he teams with Bobby (Smieja), a woman whose passion for singing is matched only by her hunger for heroin. As they traverse the region, Cohen tells a tale of rising and falling artistic fortunes without indulging in the melodramatic tropes of musical biopics. There's no room for actorly vanity in The Last Hot Lick. Each moment—from Jack combing his thin hair to Bobby apathetically pleading for forgiveness after she skips a gig—feels captured, not created. It's a poignant film, and it became even more meaningful after Leopold's death in 2018. To see him sing "Daddy Cut Wood Up on the Mountain," a song he wrote about his childhood, is to see the line between performer and character vanish. The Last Hot Lick may have been the first and last film that Leopold acted in, but it's a swan song with the weight and beauty of an entire career and is finally available to stream. NR. BENNETT CAMPBELL FERGUSON. Amazon Prime.