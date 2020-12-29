WW presents “Distant Voices,” a daily video interview for the era of social distancing. Our reporters are asking Portlanders what they’re doing during quarantine.
After a long year of churning out thousands of masks for health care workers, Portland Garment Factory ended 2020 with something much more whimsical: ugly holiday masks.
"It was supposed to be a quirky, cheeky nod to the holidays and the traditional ugly sweater stuff," says founder Britt Howard. "But also, you know, a mask, reminding everyone, even if you do go visit your family, you still need to wear a mask."
Part of a public safety collaboration with Oregon Health Authority, the designs on the "ugly holiday masks" ranged from 3D felt trees to a fluffy Santa beard with a gingerbread cookie hanging out of its mouth.
The masks sold out almost immediately.
WW talked to Howard about the impetus behind the ugly holiday masks and PGF's next pandemic product: dog beds.
