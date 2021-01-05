Perhaps the strongest elements of Thanhouser's film are its evocations of a now-distant sports culture—where the line was humbly thin between star athlete and local everyman. In Tauscher's case, he was an international racing star one decade and a Portland postal inspector the next. The documentary depicts a gentleman daredevil who knew how to grin when flashbulbs were pointed his way but was modest enough to hide photos of his female flames until the very last page of his private scrapbook, Thanhouser shares with a laugh.