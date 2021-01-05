Alex Wheatle has written over a dozen books and was awarded an MBE—one of the classes of appointment to the Order of the British Empire—for services to literature, but McQueen's brief cinematic biography is not about that Alex. It's about the Alex who was jailed for his part in the 1981 Brixton uprising and found a literary mentor in his cellmate, a Rastafarian named Simeon who changed his life by introducing him to The Black Jacobins, a history of the Haitian Revolution. McQueen tells the tale with fluidity and compassion, but it can't help feeling unfinished. Now that the man Wheatle was has been immortalized onscreen, someone should make a movie about the man he became.