While local rep theaters are out of commission, we'll be putting together weekly watchlists of films that are readily available to stream. Here we have another roundup of remarkable movies that recently premiered on streaming services in 2020 yet flew under the radar. Check 'em out before you make your Best of the Year list!
Let Them All Talk (2020)
Meryl Streep headlines the latest dramedy from Steven Soderbergh, in which she plays a conceited author traveling by luxury cruise ship to accept a prestigious writing award. She invites three guests along: her amiable nephew (Lucas Hedges) and two estranged friends from college (Candice Bergen and Dianne Wiest). The longer the journey goes on, the higher the tensions become. HBO Max.
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom (2020)
Based on the life of legendary singer Ma "The Mother of Blues" Rainey (Viola Davis), this August Wilson play adaptation chronicles one tumultuous recording session in 1927 Chicago. The late Chadwick Boseman, in his final film role, plays Levee Green, a headstrong trumpeter who clashes with the equally strong-willed Ma. Netflix.
Sylvie's Love (2020)
A music lover (Tessa Thompson) working in her father's record store and an aspiring saxophonist named Bobby (Nnamdi Asomugha) fall for each other in this romantic drama set against the backdrop of 1950s and '60s Harlem. When Bobby nabs a job at the same shop, the pair's love grows from a meager spark to a roaring flame over the course of five years. Amazon Prime.
Pieces of a Woman (2020)
In a similar vein as John Cassavetes' seminal A Woman Under the Influence, this searing portrait of grief focuses on a woman (Vanessa Kirby) whose life is rocked by tragedy. The opening scene is a 22-minute unbroken shot of a brutal home birth, and Kirby's devastating performance is inciting Oscar buzz. Netflix.
I'm Your Woman (2020)
After her criminal husband Cal suddenly goes missing, an infertile woman (Rachel Brosnahan) is forced to go on the run—along with the infant boy Cal had recently mysteriously procured for them to raise. Written and directed by Julia Hart, this neo-noir offers a welcome spin on the male-dominated world of gangster movies. Amazon Prime.
