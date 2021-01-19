Abigail Browde: In a pedestrian way, a phone call is the way that we summon togetherness when we can't be together, right? I think as the coronavirus came upon us, all of us found ourselves more glued to our Zoom meetings, one after the other, and something was lost. Even though we could see the faces of who we were "with," it put you in this nonspace. You were not really together, but you were simulating being together in an uncomfortable way.