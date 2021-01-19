With all the theaters shut down, it was a rough year to put out a movie. People tweet at us all the time now about the irony of renting the film on iTunes or watching it on Amazon. Instead of the indie-theater run we wanted, we did a handful of drive-ins. BendFilm [Festival] had a pop-up series all summer that was really cool. We played at that a few times, and our world premiere was there. That was the fun one. We sold out, I think, three screenings in a row? For us in Bend, that was the first time we'd left our houses and gathered for anything since March. It was my first time at a drive-in since the late '80s—very surreal.