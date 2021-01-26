Those words are spoken by host Gerrin Mitchell in Prismagic Radio Hour, one of the most ebullient entries in Fertile Ground—and they sum up the state of the event in 2021. COVID-19 may have forced the annual festival of new works to go virtual, but that hasn't stopped its artists from unleashing vibrant colors, emotions, stories and thoughts. The world may be in time out, but Fertile Ground is as alive as ever, and starting this week, programming streams on Facebook and YouTube for free.