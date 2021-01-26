While local rep theaters are out of commission, we'll be putting together weekly watchlists of films readily available to stream. With Groundhog Day coming up, this week's theme is time travel, because as the eponymous 1993 Bill Murray film taught us, that's what this sacred day is really all about: celebrating the joys and perils of bending space and time. Sorry, Punxsutawney Phil!

Palm Springs (2020)

In last year’s clever romantic comedy, two wedding guests (Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti) in Palm Springs, Calif., suddenly become stuck in a time loop. As the days continue to repeat, they grapple with two conflicting viewpoints: (1) They have feelings for each other. (2) Nothing matters. Hulu.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CpBLtXduh_k

12 Monkeys (1995)

Based on the influential 1962 French short La Jetée, Terry Gilliam’s campy sci-fi thriller stars Bruce Willis as a convict sent back in time to prevent a deadly virus from wiping out humanity. But it’s Brad Pitt, in a Golden Globe-winning supporting role, who steals the show as an anarchist mental patient. Amazon Prime, Google Play, HBO, HBO Max, Hulu, Vudu, YouTube TV.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=15s4Y9ffW_o

About Time (2013)

Written and directed by Richard Curtis, king of the English rom-com, About Time follows a hopeless romantic (Domhnall Gleeson) who’s inherited the ability to travel back in time. Of course, he uses his gift to woo a woman (Rachel McAdams), and of course, there are complications. Amazon Prime, Google Play, iTunes, Netflix, Vudu, YouTube.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7OIFdWk83no

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery (1997)

After shagadelic ’60s playboy spy Austin Powers (Mike Myers) is cryogenically frozen on a mission, he awakens in the strange new world of the ’90s. Now, it’s up to him and his partner (Elizabeth Hurley) to stop Dr. Evil (also Myers) from being evil. This send-up of classic James Bond flicks is totally groovy, baby! Yeah! Amazon Prime, Google Play, Hulu, iTunes, Vudu, YouTube.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JCSMpRHcNuM

Marai (2018)

This Academy Award-nominated anime centers on Kun, a 4-year-old boy dealing with feelings of resentment toward his new little sister. When he stumbles upon a magical garden that allows him to travel through time, he meets younger versions of his family, and together they help Kun learn how to be a better big brother. Amazon Prime, Google Play, Netflix, Vudu, YouTube.