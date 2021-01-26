Two of 2020's seemingly best releases—Isaac Lee Chung's Minari and Chloé Zhao's Nomadland—weren't actually released last year. While the Minari rollout is still mostly a mystery (in theaters Feb. 12…somewhere!), Best Picture front-runner Nomadland hits Hulu next month. Writer-director Zhao, who arrived with The Rider in 2018 and has already entered the MCU with the forthcoming The Eternals, turns her watchful camera on Frances McDormand as a bereaved and laid-off woman traversing and surviving America in a van. Hulu, Feb. 19.