Still, the film is not in itself an elegy, especially for so-called Old Portland. The mutable, minimalist achievement suggests we wade every day through unprocessed life changes. These suspended moments of transformation are Reichardt and Raymond's specialties. Their collaborations drop in on lost Oregon wagon trains (Meek's Cutoff), or an unhoused Alaska-bound woman stranded in Portland (Wendy and Lucy), or frontier entrepreneurs whose business practices can't possibly sustain them (First Cow). When the credits roll, the audience can sense that fate will spit these characters out into new forms. But we never see that part, just as we seldom observe real-time changes in ourselves.