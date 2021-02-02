While local rep theaters are out of commission, we'll be putting together weekly watchlists of films readily available to stream. With Chinese New Year falling on Feb. 12 this year, we're highlighting some top-tier Chinese cinema to bid farewell to the Year of the Rat and ring in the Year of the Ox.
Ang Lee's four-time Academy Award-winning martial arts adventure is set in early 19th century China, where a renowned warrior (Chow Yun-fat) rescinds his fabled "Green Destiny" sword only for it to be stolen by a mysterious masked thief. Brimming with both romance and adventure, Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon is considered one of the all-time greatest action films. Amazon Prime, Google Play, IMDb TV, iTunes, Vudu, YouTube.
Saving Face (2004)
Written and directed by Alice Wu, her acclaimed feature debut, this touching rom-dramedy follows Chinese American surgeon Wilhelmina (Michelle Krusiec) and her traditionalist mother (Twin Peaks' Joan Chen) as they clash and cope with their own cultural taboos: Wilhelmina is a lesbian in love with her boss's daughter, and Ma is single and pregnant. Amazon Prime, Google Play, iTunes, Pluto TV, Tubi, Vudu, YouTube.
A Touch of Sin (2013)
Chosen by The New York Times as one of the 25 best films of the 21st century, this anthology by Jia Zhangke chronicles four random acts of violence. All are inspired by tragically true events that occurred in modern-day China, ranging in setting from rural provinces to populous cities. Amazon Prime, Hoopla, iTunes, Kanopy, Vudu, YouTube.
Chungking Express (1994)
This genre-bending drama by arthouse legend Wong Kar-wai is split into two distinct stories: the first about a heartbroken Hong Kong cop who falls for a mysterious, blond-wigged drug smuggler, the second about a different heartbroken Hong Kong cop who is captivated by the eccentric attention of a Manic Pixie Dream snack bar worker. Criterion Channel.
Eat Drink Man Woman (1994)
Another Ang Lee picture, this one set in 1990s Taiwan, where a widowed master chef lives with his three precocious daughters: a Christian chemistry teacher, a headstrong airline executive, and a college student working in a fast food restaurant for extra cash. Each struggles with complicated romances, and at their weekly Sunday dinners, perennial values and family dynamics bloom. Amazon Prime, Hoopla, iTunes, Pluto TV, Tubi, Vudu.
Comments