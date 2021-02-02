At Wit's End, written by twin sisters Allison and Margaret Engel, begins with Bombeck asking, "How did I end up in suburbia?" The rest of the play is her answer. In an hour-plus monologue delivered from her home, she takes us on a tour of her life. Kids, work, cancer, activism, politics…it's all here, along with plenty of Bombeckian gags. (Of her time writing obituaries, she says, "You try getting all those people to die in alphabetical order.")