The pandemic has dealt another blow to Portland Opera's plans for the '20-21 season, but that doesn't mean organizers are scrapping the whole schedule. In fact, summer looks to be quite promising for fans of classical music.
The company's performance of Il Trovatore, originally scheduled for May, is now canceled. Tickets were scheduled to go on sale this month, but there appears to be no change to COVID-19 safety guidelines about crowd assembly size on the horizon for Multnomah County.
There is better news for Frida, set to premiere via the Portland Opera On Screen digital channel. That production will be postponed for a yet-to-be-announced date, though the company says it hopes to put on a physically distanced outdoor event sometime this summer.
"While each state and local health authorities vary in guidance and regulations, some of our peer organizations around the country are able to proceed with adjusted production activity," Sue Dixon, general director of Portland Opera, stated in a press release. "For us, the restrictions in place are firm, and combined with the need for singer and artist safety, it means that we need to continue to be patient and vigilant."
Portland Opera will continue with planned programming for Journeys to Justice, an evening of virtual short pieces about love, justice and experiences of being a Black American. Premiering on April 16, digital access is set to be available for 45 days and can be accessed through a sliding payment scale.
With some luck, the company will begin to ramp up performances in spring and summer, with balcony concerts, the Opera a la Cart program, pop-ups and the possibly rescheduled Frida. Announcements about those activities should be announced in the coming weeks.
Comments