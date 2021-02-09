Ang Lee's should-be Best Picture Oscar winner stars Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal as Ennis Del Mar and Jack Twist, two cowboys who fall in love while spending the summer of 1963 rustling sheep in the Wyoming mountains. As the years go by, the pair continue to pine for each other despite their respective marriages: "I wish I knew how to quit you." Amazon Prime, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, YouTube.