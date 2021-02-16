While local rep theaters are out of commission, we'll be putting together weekly watchlists of films readily available to stream. To celebrate Hulu's Feb. 19 release of Chloé Zhao's masterful drama Nomadland (see review, page 32), we've rounded up some of the best tales of the open road.
Wendy and Lucy (2008)
Michelle Williams and Lucy the dog headline auteur Kelly Reichardt's quiet drama, filmed primarily in Portland. A penniless young vagabond (Williams) traveling to Alaska for cannery work copes with blow after blow: First her car breaks down in Oregon, then she's caught shoplifting dog food, then her beloved Lucy is taken to the pound. It's an 80-minute tale of desperation and resilience. Amazon Prime, Google Play Hoopla, iTunes, Kanopy, Tubi, YouTube.
The Motorcycle Diaries (2004)
In 1952, a 23-year-old Che Guevara embarked on a life-changing road trip from Argentina to Venezuela. Adapted from his memoir and starring the always excellent Gael García Bernal as Guevara, this acclaimed coming-of-age biopic effectively demonstrates the awakening of a future revolutionary leader. Amazon Prime, Google Play, iTunes, Peacock, Vudu, YouTube.
Badlands (1973)
Terrence Malick's sepia-soaked, neo-noir classic is loosely based on a true story, and follows the doomed "romance" between 15-year-old Holly (Sissy Spacek) and 25-year-old James Dean-wannabe Kit (Martin Sheen). After Kit shoots Holly's father dead, the pair careen from South Dakota to the Montana badlands, with Kit killing more along the way. Amazon Prime, Criterion Channel, Google Play, Hulu, iTunes, Sling TV, Vudu, YouTube.
Bonnie and Clyde (1967)
Before Holly and Kit, there was Bonnie and Clyde. Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway star as the titular real-life partners in crime who, spurred by the Great Depression, took to stealing cars and robbing banks. As their infamy grows, so does their penchant for violence—it all culminates in one of the bloodiest, most iconic film endings of all time. Netflix.
Little Miss Sunshine (2006)
In this Oscar-nominated indie dramedy, a dysfunctional family travels from New Mexico to California in their run-down VW van to escort 7-year-old Olive (Abigail Breslin) to a beauty pageant. The all-star ensemble of Steve Carell, Greg Kinnear, Toni Collette, Paul Dano and Alan Arkin deliver stellar performances. Amazon Prime, Google Play, Hulu, iTunes, Philo, Sling TV, Starz, Vudu, YouTube.
