Art that is about its own creation risks becoming claustrophobic, but The Berlin Diaries is expansive—and funny. There's a hilarious joke about hemorrhoids, and when Andrea gets drunk in the snow after learning how many people in her family were dead or had vanished by the end of the Holocaust, Stolowitz makes you feel both Andrea's agony and the absurdity of her response to the revelation: "Crazy people rationalize falling asleep in the snow when they drink too much," she quips.