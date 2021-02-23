In Shaka King's immensely powerful biopic, we follow Black Panther Party chairman Fred Hampton (Daniel Kaluuya) and the man who sold him out (LaKeith Stanfield) in the months leading up to the FBI's villainous assassination of Hampton in 1969. He was just 21 years old. Featuring masterful performances all around, it's everything last year's muddled The Trial of the Chicago 7 thought it was. HBO Max.