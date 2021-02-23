Ali, who grew up in South Africa and currently teaches at Princeton University, isn't the lone artist in her creative circle appreciating the state from afar. It turns out The Roots emcee Tariq Trotter, aka Black Thought, is also an Oregon admirer, which Ali discovered while collaborating on Trotter's forthcoming Broadway musical, Black No More. That connection led Trotter to become Ash Land's executive producer, but more significantly contribute an exclusive song by The Roots, which plays in its entirety to close the film. Ali hopes "Push for Me" could serve as an anthem to help Oregon own and dismantle its history, as one of hip-hop's virtuoso emcees references both sundown towns and the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde in its lyrics.