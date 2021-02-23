Her influence was very important to me—and it was very important to have her supporting me. I would say to myself, "I will someday take my mom to watch me dance, and she will see that I am doing the right thing, that I am really working hard to become a dancer—and that all this work, all her trust in me, was worth it." And then the day came and she was coming to a show and all of the crew and all of the Grupo Corpo company were like, "Oh my God! Your mom is here!"