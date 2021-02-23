** In an understated yet painful exchange that opens Days of the Bagnold Summer, single mother Sue Bagnold (Monica Dolan) tells son Daniel (Earl Cave) that plans for the sullen teenage metalhead to visit his father's new family in Florida have been canceled. Instead, he'll be spending the next six weeks moping around the house with "boring old Mom." Alas, so do we. While their affection for each other seeps through in often startling rude exchanges, Sue's fitful efforts to rouse the boy from determined misanthropy largely serve as a halfhearted distraction from either a lingering resentment toward her remarried ex or sadness at the prospect of a life alone. You'd expect the elongated trudge through a peculiarly British celebration of awkward silences to get old quickly, but Simon Bird's directorial debut rages against the bleakness thanks to zippy rhythms and sumptuous visuals. Bagnold Summer bounces around like a teen rom-com while also resembling a Wes Anderson flashback or an iPod commercial. Or, more to the point, it has all of the aesthetics of a Belle and Sebastian video—the Scottish indie pop band's mostly original soundtrack serves as a counterpoint to the leads' songs of quiet despair. The film is based on Joff Winterhart's 2012 graphic novel of the same name, and its overarching affection for the source material may best explain where it went wrong. More effective adaptations of seemingly unfilmable comics—Ghost World, notably—replicated the atmosphere of meaningful scenes, allowing familiar characters to drift outside the panels. Excessive loyalty to even the most beloved text isn't always the right decision. After all, if forced to tell what happened during a profoundly uneventful summer vacation, why not just make something up? NR. JAY HORTON. On Demand, Virtual Cinema.