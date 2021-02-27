Shannon Gormely—Willamette Week's music and visual arts editor—provides readers with the cover story this week about five artists in Portland. This annual Portland Arts Issue is different from other years because all the interviews were virtual. That means that Gormley wasn't able to get the real feel for the art she's accustomed to, but that didn't stop her from connecting with one story very deeply. She tells us about the obstacles of this story and her favorite parts of the cover.