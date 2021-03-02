Figments grows somber during the lyrical "Falling for Grace," but the mood doesn't last. Hampton and Roland repeatedly take the show to euphoric heights, helped by both the dancers and their crew, especially lighting designer James Mapes. When the dancers appear to transform into choppy, levitating silhouettes that float in front of an orange backdrop, you start to wonder where the dancing leaves off and special effects begin, but it doesn't matter. Whenever Figments defies categorization, it delivers a sublime high.