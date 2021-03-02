While local rep theaters are out of commission, we'll be putting together weekly watchlists of films readily available to stream. International Women's Day is March 8, so we're highlighting five dramas from around the world that examine feminist issues and a wide range of women's experiences.
In Chantal Akerman's nearly four-hour magnum opus, dissatisfied Belgian housewife Jeanne Dielman spends her days peeling potatoes, cleaning the house and completing other rote daily chores. Akerman's use of long, slow takes emphasizes the torturous monotony of domestic life, and has been called the "first masterpiece of the feminine in the history of the cinema." Amazon Prime, Apple TV+, Criterion Channel, iTunes, Vudu.
Wadjda (2012)
As the first Saudi Arabian feature to be directed by a woman (Haifaa al-Mansour) and the first to be shot entirely in Saudi Arabia, Wadjda would be groundbreaking even if it weren't critically acclaimed. The story follows a precocious 10-year-old girl who, despite the fact Saudi society frowns upon women riding bicycles, saves money to buy a bike to race against her friend. Amazon Prime, Apple TV+, Google Play, iTunes, Netflix, Vudu, YouTube.
Black Girl (1966)
In this film based on a real-life incident, a Senegalese woman moves to France to be a governess for a wealthy family, expecting to enjoy a new, fancy lifestyle. Instead, her cruel employers force her to work as a servant, and she finds herself feeling increasingly alienated as she reflects on her past life in Senegal. Amazon Prime, Apple TV+, Criterion Channel, Google Play, HBO Max, iTunes, Kanopy, Vudu, YouTube.
Marianne and Juliane (1981)
Two sisters in Germany are fiercely dedicated to fighting for women's rights but in different ways. While Juliane makes her voice heard through her pro-abortion rights journalism, Marianne is part of an extremist revolutionary group, which ultimately puts her life in danger. Directed by Margarethe von Trotta, this fictionalized account of a true story is a staple of New German cinema. Criterion Channel.
The Third Wife (2018)
In 19th century rural Vietnam, a 14-year-old girl is chosen to be the third wife of a rich landowner, and she learns from his other two wives that their value is derived from their ability to give birth to a son. Written and directed by Ash Mayfair in her feature debut, this lush drama illuminates a dark period of Vietnamese history. Amazon Prime, Apple TV+, Hoopla, Kanopy, Sling TV, Vudu, YouTube TV.
