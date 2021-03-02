As the first Saudi Arabian feature to be directed by a woman (Haifaa al-Mansour) and the first to be shot entirely in Saudi Arabia, Wadjda would be groundbreaking even if it weren't critically acclaimed. The story follows a precocious 10-year-old girl who, despite the fact Saudi society frowns upon women riding bicycles, saves money to buy a bike to race against her friend. Amazon Prime, Apple TV+, Google Play, iTunes, Netflix, Vudu, YouTube.