The result is a hybrid event, trying to reach audiences (largely) at home. With over 75 films available to stream, the festival still offers diverse international fare. But there's also a physical presence at its Zidell Yards drive-in. In addition to screening high-profile new titles like Minari and old favorites like Iron Giant, the South Waterfront venue will host PIFF's second-annual Cinema Unbound Awards on March 4. These accolades aim to honor boundary-breaking artists, with a 2021 slate that includes Small Axe director Steve McQueen, Time filmmaker Garrett Bradley, Oregon film legend Gus Van Sant, Nomadland producer Mollye Asher, and ShadowMachine studio head Alex Bulkley.