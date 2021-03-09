Myrna's approval of Ben's bigoted tirade is terrifying ("there is a God!" she cries), but Vogel doesn't want us to get comfortable unequivocally booing or cheering her characters. How can we completely hate Myrna when we've seen her at the mercy of the creepy, oafish Jim? We can't, and Vogel knows it. The moral ambiguity of The Mineola Twins puts you exactly where she wants you—discombobulated and incapable of seeing anyone in the play as less than human.