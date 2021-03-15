The statue of York, the only Black member of the Lewis and Clark expedition that mysteriously appeared last month in Mount Tabor Park, has been tagged with graffiti.
The base of the unofficial statue has been tagged with the phrases "Land Back," "Abolition Now," "His Blood is on Your Hands," "Liberation" and "Decolonize." The wooden placard commemorating the artwork was removed from the base and smeared with a red substance that appears to be ketchup, according to a Reddit user who supplied WW with photos.
The statue's base, which has an inscription about the dethroned Harvey Scott statue, is the only part that was graffittied. The bust itself was not vandalized.
Created by an unknown artist, the rendering of York was placed in the park last month. It stands on a pedestal that formerly displayed a statue of Harvey Scott, which was torn down by protesters last year. Parks and Recreation officials said they would allow the bust to remain on display.
Portland's Regional Arts & Culture Council typically removes toppled statues and cleans graffiti from public art. Though the bust was contributed anonymously, the base is technically still administered by city agencies.
A spokesperson from RACC told WW that a Portland Parks & Recreation plans to dispatch a maintenance team tomorrow morning.
