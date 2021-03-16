Cillian Murphy stars as Patricia "Kitten" Braden, a trans woman coming of age in 1970s Northern Ireland. Fed up with her hometown's misunderstanding of her gender, Kitten heads to London in search of community as well as her long-lost mother. Though it's a bummer that the trans protagonist is played by a cis actor, the character is still handled with a grace and respect rarely afforded in 2005. Amazon Prime, Apple TV+, Google Play, iTunes, Pluto TV, Roku, Tubi, Vudu, YouTube.