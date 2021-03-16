While local rep theaters are out of commission, we'll be putting together weekly watchlists of films readily available to stream. For St. Patrick's Day, we're celebrating some of the most acclaimed Irish cinema—from mainstream Colin Farrell vehicles to indie gems hidden at the end of the rainbow.
In Bruges (2008)
In this pitch-black gangster comedy from acclaimed playwright-filmmaker Martin McDonagh, Irish heartthrob Colin Farrell stars as Ray, a guilt-ridden hit man who's forced to go into hiding in Bruges, Belgium, after a contract killing goes tragically wrong. Fellow Irishman Brendan Gleeson co-stars as Ray's mentor, and Ralph Fiennes steals the show as their wrathful boss. Amazon Prime, Apple TV+, Google Play, iTunes, Peacock, Vudu, YouTube.
Hunger (2008)
Acclaimed director Steve McQueen's feature debut is a harrowing historical drama chronicling the 1981 Irish hunger strike and no-wash protest carried out by prisoners in Northern Ireland and led by Irish Republican Army member Bobby Sands (Michael Fassbender). The 17-minute long take of a conversation between Sands and a priest (Liam Cunningham) about the morality of hunger striking is an unforgettable acting master class. Amazon Prime, Apple TV+, Criterion Channel, iTunes, Sling TV, Tubi.
A Date for Mad Mary (2016)
After being released from a short stint in prison, a young woman named "Mad" Mary (Seána Kerslake) returns to her hometown of Drogheda, Ireland, where she's now so alienated from her former community she struggles to find a plus-one to bring to her best friend's wedding. Amazon Prime, Apple TV+, Google Play, Roku, Tubi, Vudu, YouTube.
Sing Street (2016)
In 1980s Dublin, a teenage boy (Ferdia Walsh-Peelo) is transferred to a new school, where he starts a rock band to impress the girl he has a crush on (Lucy Boynton). This feel-good musical's stellar soundtrack is loaded with bop after bop, particularly the band's catchy original song, "Drive It Like You Stole It." Amazon Prime, Apple TV+, Google Play, iTunes, Pluto TV, Tubi, Vudu, YouTube.
Breakfast on Pluto (2005)
Cillian Murphy stars as Patricia "Kitten" Braden, a trans woman coming of age in 1970s Northern Ireland. Fed up with her hometown's misunderstanding of her gender, Kitten heads to London in search of community as well as her long-lost mother. Though it's a bummer that the trans protagonist is played by a cis actor, the character is still handled with a grace and respect rarely afforded in 2005. Amazon Prime, Apple TV+, Google Play, iTunes, Pluto TV, Roku, Tubi, Vudu, YouTube.
