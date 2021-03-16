Just like Protocol is about more than outer space, True Love concerns more than just Barrett's life. The laughter of past audiences seems to echo through the podcast, making you excruciatingly hungry for communal entertainment and aware of what's been absent during the past year. Listening to Barrett, you think, "She gets it. She gets what the world has been through." That's partly because she was a survivor before the pandemic, but also because she's an immensely perceptive and compassionate artist.