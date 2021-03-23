"I am certain that there are two things in life which are dependable: the delights of the flesh and the delights of literature. I have had the good fortune to enjoy them both equally." Nagiko (Vivian Wu) is so obsessed with words, she develops a fetish for writing calligraphy on people's bodies. A Trainspotting-era Ewan McGregor co-stars in this drama directed by Peter Greenaway. Apple TV, Google Play, Hoopla, iTunes, Ovid, Vudu, YouTube.