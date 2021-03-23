I grew up south of Seattle. [My parents] loved to tell us and teach us about different creatures, and the giant Pacific octopus living in Puget Sound was a particular source of pride for them. I think what's really, really fascinating to me is that these are not vertebrates—these are really different animals than we are. I can't understand what life is like for them, but then you see an octopus learning how to open a jar and feel this weird kinship with it.