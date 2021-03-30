Patrick deWitt: Aza [Jacobs] and I met with Michelle at her offices in Los Angeles. She hadn't agreed to take part in the film but had read the script and wanted to discuss it. I'm somewhat of a homebody, and I remember thinking that the reality of the task (going to visit Michelle Pfeiffer to try to convince her to be in our movie) was a bit of a stretch in terms of what I'm capable of socially. But she was great, and Aza and I had a sense she was seriously considering the part. I bought two pairs of pajamas just after the meeting to celebrate my not screwing it up.