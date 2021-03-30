While local rep theaters are out of commission, we'll be putting together weekly watchlists of films readily available to stream. This Thursday is April Fool's Day, and to celebrate all things foolish, we're highlighting comedies centered on lovable goofballs and farcical dinguses.
Smiley Face (2007)
In this supremely underrated stoner comedy from Gregg Araki, a slacker actress (Anna Faris) eats her roommate's cupcakes without realizing they're laced with pot. Now, she has to complete a list of tasks (replace the cupcakes, get to an audition, pay the electricity bill, etc.)—all while stoned out of her mind. Adam Brody and John Krasinski co-star. Amazon Prime, IMDb TV, Tubi, Vudu.
After Hours (1985)
Martin Scorsese followed up his 1982 hit The King of Comedy with another dark satire, this one about a computer data entry worker (Griffin Dunne) in New York City who, after meeting a beautiful woman (Rosanna Arquette) in a cafe, finds himself tangled in a series of absurd misadventures and misunderstandings during his nightly commute home. Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Google Play, HBO Max, iTunes, Vudu, YouTube.
Dick (1999)
Kirsten Dunst and Michelle Williams star as 15-year-old girls living in 1972 Washington, D.C. After accidentally learning confidential secrets during a White House tour, President Richard Nixon appoints them as his official dog walkers in an attempt to keep them quiet. Through this gig, they unwittingly influence major historical events, unintentionally give Nixon weed cookies, and expose the Watergate scandal. Amazon Prime, Apple TV, fuboTV, Hulu, iTunes, Showtime, Sling TV, Vudu, YouTube TV.
Listen Up Philip (2014)
A self-obsessed writer (Jason Schwartzman) anxiously awaiting publication of his second novel seeks refuge at the isolated cottage of his mentor (Jonathan Pryce) to work on a new book about his favorite subject: himself. Alex Ross Perry's dry dramedy proves that even intellectuals can be fools. Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Crackle, Google Play, iTunes, Kanopy, Peacock, Plex, Tubi, Vudu, YouTube.
Party Girl (1995)
Known for being the very first film to premiere on the internet, this comedy from Daisy von Scherler Mayer features Parker Posey in her breakout leading role as a carefree party girl. After getting arrested at an underground rave, she gets a job as a library clerk to repay her bail loan—a stark contrast from her formerly flashy lifestyle. Amazon Prime, Kanopy, Peacock, Pluto TV, Sling TV, Tubi, Vudu.
Comments