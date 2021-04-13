A man named Paterson (Adam Driver) lives in Paterson, New Jersey. He drives a bus. He writes poetry. He lives with his eccentric wife (Golshifteh Farahani) and their dog. Every day is the same, but he manages to extract meaning from each one through his writing. This tender, quiet drama from Jim Jarmusch is a lovely meditation on the beauty of the mundane. Amazon Prime, iTunes, Vudu.