I'll say it like this: I was at a spiritual event once, and the teacher said, "The coin of the spirit world is attention." To me, that means that if you want something to happen, you pay attention to it—and what you pay attention to has power, and when you have power, you can do something with that power. And when you overshare, like we're trained to do, you're giving away your power. I think if you have a little bit of mystery, people are going to want to get closer to that mystery, and I think that's important.