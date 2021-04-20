To be sure, we’ve seen variations of this before. A string of recent films have thrust adult language and mature situations upon tweener libertines, while attractive TV campuses from Riverdale to West Beverly are used to distract audiences from the receding hairlines of sophomores closer to middle age than the wonder years. Most notably, even as Chad trudged through an especially disabled development, the comedy series PEN15 won critical acclaim by letting its 30-something creators act out as their diddle-crazed seventh grade selves among a cast of actual adolescents.