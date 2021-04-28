That juxtaposition, fleshed out with the help of Contactee star Sara Robbin, helped Caldoni unlock the story of a Portland woman named Natalia (Robbin) and her boundary-breaking therapist (Patrick D. Green), who seclude themselves in a cabin on Mount Hood. There, they wait—for something cosmic to contact Natalia, based on what she’s shared in their counseling sessions. The ensuing film, streamable via Amazon Prime, is a disorienting cycle of unsound methods, meddling and control disguised as temptation. As days fade into countless nights and wine is poured a few too many times, Caldoni’s film commits to an aura of fishbowl entrapment.