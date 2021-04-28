It’s worth nothing that Brown was sued by his ex-wife, Theresa O’Neill, who claimed that The Last Five Years violated the terms of their divorce agreement. Although the suit was settled before the play’s 2002 New York premiere—Brown altered the story to reduce the similarities between O’Neill and Cathy—it’s hard not to wonder if his one-sided storytelling is the work of a man who never took the trouble to understand his former spouse as thoroughly as he understands himself.